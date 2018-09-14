Elks permit denial heats up Beach council race

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The controversial decision by the Point Pleasant Beach Council to deny the local Elks Lodge a special event permit has become a campaign issue.

A mailer sent out on behalf of Don Rodgers, a Democrat running for borough council, proclaims: “On September 15th: Support the Elks! On November 6th: Remember who voted them out.”

The call to vote out Republican incumbents was endorsed by Rodgers’ running mate, Georgia Cassidy, who replaces Russ Kelly on the ticket.

Republicans responded by defending the permit denial and accusing the Democrats of ignoring the public safety concerns they said were behind it.

“They’re politicizing the safety of our Point Pleasant Beach residents and the visitors of our town as well,” Council President Robert Santanello said.

Councilman Andy Cortes, who is seeking re-election along with Mr. Santanello, also commented.

“We went by the recommendations of our police chief regarding public safety,” he said.

