Brick 9/11 survivors find comfort in remembrance

BRICK TOWNSHIP– On a Tuesday in early September 2001, almost 3,000 people were killed in terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and The Pentagon, as well as a plane crash in a field in Pennsylvania.

On a Tuesday in September in Brick 17 years later, a bell tolled as residents remembered the eight locals who lost their lives in the attacks.

“We gather each year on this day to find comfort with each other at a time that is so difficult for so many who were affected,” Mayor John Ducey said in his opening remarks to a council chamber filled with residents, first responders and members of organizations gathered to pay tribute and remember.

There was also a focus this year on passing on the knowledge of what happened that day to a younger generation, born years later.

“This year, children who were born that September are going to be turning 17, so they are going to be seniors in high school,” Mayor Ducey said.

“They need to know how special and important these people were and how special and important those people are to Brick Township and forever will be.”

