Sea Girt Lighthouse receives donation from The Questers

SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Lighthouse Citizens Committee [SGLCC] recently received a donation of $1,000 from the Sandpipers Chapter #1501 of The Questers last Thursday night.

The Questers, a national preservation and historical society, presented the check to SGLCC President Jude Meehan and Chairperson Catharine Schwier.

“We were at the lighthouse on a tour in May,” said Judy McArthur, project chairperson for the Sandpipers Chapter. “As we were walking in from the porch, we thought we were going to fall through the floor!” she joked.

The Questers is a non-profit 501[c][3] organization that defines itself as “an international organization of lovers of antiques, collectibles and history who encourage an appreciation for antiques and the preservation and restoration of historic landmarks,” according to an official brochure.

Started in 1944 as an antique study group, The Questers now has chapters throughout New Jersey and communities in North America working to raise money to donate for the preservation and restoration of all things historic.

Sandpipers Chapter #1501 is based in Brick Township, and this is the first donation the chapter has made.

“It was very exciting for us to meet these people and give them this money,” Ms. McArthur said.

“We’re a group of people who are trying to preserve history,” she added.

According to Ms. McArthur, the donation has already benefitted the Sea Girt Lighthouse.

“The porch has been redone and the steps have new wood,” Ms. McArthur said.

