Planning board hears plans for former Mueller’s site

MANASQUAN — The planning board has heard an informal presentation on plans for the site of the former Mueller’s Flowers and Gifts shop, damaged by a fire in 2017.

The property, located at 245 Parker Ave., has been vacant since the flames engulfed the shop. The shop later relocated to Spring Lake Heights, 2005 Route 71.

At the Wednesday night, Sept. 5 planning board meeting, Mike Rubino, esquire, represented 245 Parker Ave., LLC, Block 51, Lot 8.03, Zone B-3. Joseph J. Kociuba, of KBA Engineering, was also in attendance and he explained some of the plans as well.

The applicants propose to level the building and rebuild it with conforming uses. There will be about 5,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor.

Four or five strip stores are anticipated to be in the space, but “it’s not unusual that someone takes two of those units or three of those units and combines into one use,” Mr. Kociuba said.

The second floor will include residential units, anticipating six apartments in total in the 700 or 750 square foot range. One of the units is expected to be an affordable unit.

Two areas of relief being sought out for this property involve impervious [non-draining] coverage and parking.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.