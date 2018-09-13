Heights police, protecting and serving ice cream

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Members of the Spring Lake Heights Police Department [SLHPD] came out to scoop ice cream at the annual Ice Cream Social at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School last Thursday night.

This is the second year that the SLHPD has helped out at the event, and it was a big success.

Speaking as president of the Spring Lake Heights Uniform Police Association, Officer Zach Ramp said the event reflects the police department’s commitment to serving the community, even if that means serving ice cream.

“Our members volunteered to scoop ice cream on their own time to show our commitment to the students, parents, teachers and faculty. Spring Lake Heights police officers took an oath to serve the community and that not only means enforcing laws, it means serving the community in a broader sense,” Officer Ramp said on Tuesday.

Officer Ramp hopes that from events like this, a community spirit is instilled in the children from a young age as local police officers are able to engage with the students at school, building relationships with them for the future.

