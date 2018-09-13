Brielle Police unveil new community partnership

BRIELLE — The Brielle Police Department [BPD] is rolling out a new community partnership program to further ensure safety and justice in the borough.
The department hopes to create a borough-wide video surveillance system, giving the police access to local surveillance systems after incidents occur.
BPD is asking Brielle residents and businesses to register their systems with the borough, so that, in the case of an incident in the borough, the police could go through their list of systems, find a nearby surveillance camera and review the footage.
The police will have no access to any of these systems directly, but the program will hopefully grow more in-depth surveillance coverage if anything were to happen.
According to a press release from the BPD, “Registration of your camera system will only notify the Police Department that such a system exists. Officers will then be able to contact the owner of the system and request to view footage for a specific date and time.”
