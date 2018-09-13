Brielle Police unveil new community partnership

BRIELLE — The Brielle Police Department [BPD] is rolling out a new community partnership program to further ensure safety and justice in the borough.

The department hopes to create a borough-wide video surveillance system, giving the police access to local surveillance systems after incidents occur.

BPD is asking Brielle residents and businesses to register their systems with the borough, so that, in the case of an incident in the borough, the police could go through their list of systems, find a nearby surveillance camera and review the footage.