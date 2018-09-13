Brick’s Christ nets golden goal to upset North, end 10-year drought

BRICK – For the first time in a decade, the Brick Township girls soccer program upset Toms River North on Thursday night off a golden goal scored by senior Dani Christ.

With 8:56 left in overtime, Erika Cameron found Christ’s foot inside the 18, leaving the senior to work her magic and put the perfect touch on the ball, sending it to the bottom right corner to end the game 2-1.

“Dani doesn’t score a lot of goals — she tends to set them up — but when she does, she tends to score big goals,” head coach Mike Berardinelli said. “Getting it on her foot, you knew it was going to have a good chance of going in.”

Christ, a captain, is known for her ability to place the ball perfectly, setting up her teammates as she has 23 career assists. But Thursday night was her time to prove, once again, she specializes in ball placement.

“I knew it was an opportunity I had to finish,” Christ said. “I made sure I hit it on target, where the keeper wasn’t. I usually don’t score a lot, I usually assist, so I was happy [because] we knew we could pull this off.”

Before Christ could seal the deal, Abby Kennelly netted Brick’s first goal of the game off a Tiffany Colon assist, with 11:37 left in the second half, tying the A South contest at one.

“It’s been 10 years, it was time to win,” Kennelly said. “We played well and made good passes, it was rough in the back but we got it together to win it.”

Senior goalkeeper Molly Tully had one goal slip by her, but shut out the Mariners for the remainder of the game, coming out of the goal and making the necessary stops to end the winless decade against North.

“Honestly, it was a whole team effort out there, if 11 players didn’t work hard we wouldn’t have had this win,” Tully said. “This is something we’ve been looking forward to for so long, not only for us but for our coach. He sticks with us and this is the first time we’ve gotten a win for him. So something like this is special, especially in overtime.”

For more on this story, read read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.