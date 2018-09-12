Hurricane watch raises readiness in shore towns

While New Jersey was not projected to be in the direct path of Hurricane Florence, Mayor Brian Magovern said, “It’s good that the residents get started with their storm preparedness kit stored away, since we are still in the hurricane season.”

Belmar planned to provide updates to residents through Code Red and the “Belmar New Jersey” Facebook page as the storm progresses.

Chris Tucker, coordinator of the Office of Emergency Management in Manasquan, said the OEM has been participating in daily conference calls with the county and state and the national weather service since Sunday. The continuing calls cover the latest forecasts and any required guidance.

Mr. Tucker said some precipitation from Hurricane Florence is anticipated in this area, although most of the effects are expected to hit in the Carolinas.

The Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management has shared its “Know Your Zone” campaign to encourage residents of the county to know whether they live in a flood zone.

