Township victims of 9/11 honored in evening ceremony

WALL TOWNSHIP — Township residents killed in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, were honored in a memorial service at the Wall Township Municipal Complex on Monday evening. Rain forced the ceremony to be held indoors in the town hall meeting room, which was lined by Wall police officers, firefighters and first aid squad members.

The ceremony began with a presentation of the colors by the Wall High School Navy National Defense Cadet Corps and an invocation by Dr. John Little, deacon at the Parish of St. Catharine and St. Margaret in Spring Lake.

There was a moment of silence, followed by the tolling of a bell for each of the five residents killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York: James J. McAlary Jr., John E. Connolly, Robert W. O’Shea, Christopher Lunder and Alfonse J. Niedermeyer III.

“May God bless these men and their families,” Deputy Mayor Kevin Orender said. He said residents gather each September “to mourn their loss and also to celebrate their lives. I feel we will truly be grateful for the time we had with them.”

Speakers at the service included U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, state Assemblyman Sean T. Kean and Police Chief Kenneth Brown Jr.

