Michelene “Mickie” Maurigi, 94, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her family by her side.

Mickie was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and raised in Elizabeth, where she graduated from Battin High School. Upon her graduation, Mickie worked for Western Electric