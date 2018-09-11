Democratic campaign blasts Beach council for Elks permit denial

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A decision by the all-Republican borough council to deny the Point Pleasant Elks a special events permit has become a rallying point for a Democratic council candidate.

A mailer sent out by Don Rodgers’s campaign reads, “On September 15th: Support the Elks! On November 6th: Remember who voted them out.”

“They [the council] made this political when they refused to revisit the issue, despite having a room full of residents and Elks members that felt it should go on and so I think this is totally appropriate to remind people of,” Mr. Rodgers told The Ocean Star Tuesday.

Mayor Stephen Reid voiced his opinion on the matter, stating his displeasure with the candidate’s mailer.

“I’m sad, to tell you the truth. I told the Elks in June, I told them in July and I told them in August that they were being used for political gain and I think it’s really sad. I think this is very negative and we haven’t heard one positive plan from Don Rodgers,” he told The Ocean Star.

Earlier this year, the borough council denied the Point Pleasant Elks #1698 a special event permit for the annual Oktoberfest held for 20 years on the grounds of their Arnold Avenue lodge, prompting a public outcry.

The Sept. 15 event, now Elks in the Park, will take place down the road in Arnold Avenue Park in Point Pleasant Borough, on the same day as the Festival of the Sea in Point Pleasant Beach.

Former borough mayor Vincent Barrella, current chairman of the Point Pleasant Beach Democrats, has been very vocal on the council’s vote to deny the Elks the permit and echoed the sentiment of Mr. Rogers.

“I do feel it’s very appropriate to make people further aware of what [the council] did. They made a mistake, they had a chance to fix it and they didn’t,” Mr. Barrella said.

