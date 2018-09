BRICK TOWNSHIP- The township’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. and moved to the Brick Township Municipal Building, located at 401 Chambers Bridge Road.

The service was expected to be held at the Angel in Anguish monument at Windward Beach Park but was moved due to inclement weather.

