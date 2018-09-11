Annual Fallen Heroes 5K honored the first responders of 9/11

LAKE COMO — Victims of 9/11 and first responders were again memorialized by organizers and participants in the annual Fallen Heroes Memorial 5K last weekend.

The Sept. 8 event, presented by the New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association [NJ FMBA] began at Bar Anticipation.

NJ FMBA Race Director John Perrotto explained that the 16th annual 5K will benefit Rebuilding Warriors, a national charity that provides service dogs to veterans. “They are an amazing organization, and what they’re doing for these veterans is unbelievable, so we’re happy to do it,” he said.

This is the third year the race has benefitted Rebuilding Warriors, Mr. Perotto added, and it is also a way to honor the lives lost in the line of duty.

“The race is a great way to remember all those that were lost on 9/11 and all of our fallen brothers and sisters in fire and emergency services,” he said.

