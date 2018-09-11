9/11 victims memorialized at Wall Township High School

WALL TOWNSHIP — A new scoreboard, dedicated to the memory of local victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, was unveiled in ceremonies at the Wall Township High School stadium on Friday, Sept. 7.

The ceremony was held prior to the Crimson Knights football home opener, played against Lakewood. Police officers from Wall and Lakewood lined the field as the Monmouth County Police & Fire Pipes and Drums led the football players out. The Wall High School Navy National Defense Cadet Corps color guard presented the flag. Family members of some of the 9/11 victims stood on the field and were presented with bouquets of flowers.

Cheryl Dyer, superintendent of schools, and Ptl. Joseph Antunez, president of Wall Policemen’s Benevolent Association No. 234, spoke prior to the unveiling of the scoreboard, which was financed by donations raised by the PBA. “We are truly humbled that the Wall PBA and the families of the victims chose Wall High School as the site for this memorial,” Ms. Dyer said, adding, “the new scoreboard will serve “as a visual reminder of the thousands of people who perished that day…”

Ptl. Joseph Antunez said: “The new scoreboard is intended to ensure that you, the students, never forget the events of 9/11.”

