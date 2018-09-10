Zechariah James Sanford

Zechariah James Sanford, 29, of Neptune, passed away Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 in Neptune.

He was born to Daniel and Sharon Sanford at Monmouth Medical Center on Nov. 30, 1988.

Zak was a lover of life and all its simple pleasures – talking with friends and family, and strolling the boardwalk with Gizmo. He ha