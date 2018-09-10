Robert L. Holmes

Robert L. Holmes, 82, of Shaftsbury, Vermont, died unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sept. 8, 2018 at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York.

Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy [Moen]; his children Jennifer Holmes Enright and her husband Peter, of Point Pleasant, Timothy Holmes