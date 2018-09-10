Police arrest and charge resident with buglary

BRICK TOWNSHIP– After a short chase and a brawl, Brick Township Police have arrested a suspect they say stole a wallet from inside an unlocked vehicle.

On Sept. 10, Justin Longstreet, 27, of Brick, was arrested and charged with stealing a wallet from inside a GMC Canyon on 16th Avenue.

Police received a call at 1:21 a.m. from a resident on Riviera Drive alerting them of a male dressed in black who appeared to be near the caller’s vehicle located in his driveway.

According to a press release from the police department, officers responded to the call and observed a man fitting the description at the intersection of 23rd Ave. and McKinley Ct., which was two blocks away from the home of the caller.The man was later identified as Mr. Longstreet.

Police officers questioned Mr. Longstreet, asking for identification which the suspect said he did not have. Officers observed a wallet in Mr. Longstreet’s pocket.

“When questioned about the wallet, Longstreet stated the wallet was not his and he had found it on the street pointing toward Riviera Drive,” the press release stated.

“Officers took possession of the wallet looking at the contents inside. Inside of the wallet were credit cards belonging to a resident that lived on 16th Avenue.”

According to the department, Mr. Longstreet then appeared to be attempting to run from the officers. The suspect ran about 15 feet before being grabbed by Officer Gordon, who attempted to put Mr. Longstreet under arrest.

Mr. Longstreet resisted, with Officer John Gordon falling to the ground with the suspect.

“[Officer] Gordon sustained a minor contusion to his right knee and minor

abrasions to his face during the struggle,” the department said.

“[Officer] Jeffrey Person, [Officer] Kevin Docherty, and [Officer] Joseph Riccio assisted in placing Longstreet into custody. While on the ground Longstreet continued attempting to assault officers. After a brief struggle Longstreet was placed into custody.”

Mr. Longstreet was then taken to police headquarters for processing and transported to the Ocean County Jail. He has been charged with burglary, theft, obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated assault.

