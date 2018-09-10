Joan Mary Yanok

Joan Mary Yanok, 66, of Brielle, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 at home.

Joan was born in Bronx, New York and grew up in Paramus before moving to Brielle to raise a family.

Joan loved to play with her grandchildren, spend time at the beach and was an avid reader