Firefighters deal with flooding and car fire on Sunday night

MANASQUAN — The Office of Emergency Management reported that firefighters turned out late Sunday night to deal with flooding and a car fire.

On its Facebook page at 10:24 p.m. Sunday, OEM reported:

“Manasquan firefighters busy tonight responding to multiple calls for assistance as well as battling a car fire tonight in floodwaters. Great job by our dedicated volunteers. Thank you for your service to the community. #manasquanfire#Manasquan.”

The post accompanied a video of a car ablaze on a flooded street.

According to Chief of Police Michael Bauer, the car fire occurred on Second Avenue, and personnel from both of the responding Manasquan fire departments were on scene for approximately 22 minutes.

Most of the flooding occurred in the beach area, causing temporary road closures of Main Street, Brielle Road and several side streets off of those roads, including Second, Third and Fourth avenues, as well as Stockton Lake and Perrine boulevards.

As of Monday morning, Chief Bauer said he was not sure of exactly what caused the blaze, but felt it had to do with the car being in the flooded area. There were no injuries reported from the car fire.

Chris Tucker, Office of Emergency Management coordinator, said the peak of the tide came in at about 9 p.m., which was when the departments responded to six separate calls for help. This included the car fire, a rescue of a stranded motorist, reports of suspected gas leaks as well as a call to assist a woman with a minor injury.

All calls were responded by personnel in high water trucks, allowing responders to be on-scene in two minutes or less, Mr. Tucker said.

“The conditions were not easy to work in. It was cold, wet, rainy and knee-deep water, and they did a great job,” Mr. Tucker said of the personnel who helped out Sunday night.

