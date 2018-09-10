Constance Y. DeMarco

Constance Y. DeMarco, 86, passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2018, surrounded by her loving friends.

Connie was predeceased by her mother, Agnes Hook, née Larcara, and father, John Hook and her husband James DeMarco.

Connie was born and raised in Kearny, and moved to the Jersey Shore [Wall Township] in 1950. Connie