Brielle Day easily outshines some early morning showers

BRIELLE — Despite early morning rain showers, Brielle Park was a hub of activity Saturday as thousands drove, walked or biked their way to the 17-acre site on Union Lane to enjoy delicious treats, talented crafters and more during the 46th Annual Brielle Day Craft Fair.

Hosted by The Woman’s Club of Brielle, the annual event brings families and community members together from near and far for a day of fun and raising money for the many charitable efforts of the nonprofit.

“It is a very successful day, the crowds came out,” President Randi Quilici said. “Everybody loves Brielle Day and look forward to the crafters. The crafters keep coming back and the consumers love that.”

This years event featured approximately 175 vendors, with upwards of 50 new ones, spread throughout the park selling handmade crafts, jewelry, woodwork, art and more.

“The craft show started over 40 years ago … and it gets bigger every year,” Chair of Crafters Jayne Linfante said.

“We’ve grandfathered a lot of the vendors in because they have been so faithful … and then we just try to build on it each year.

“I am a crafter myself so I go to craft shows and look around to see what I can find that is unique and we have a number of unique people here. We’re continually trying to look for people.”

As vendors pitched their tents up to keep any inclement weather from running their products, attendees could be seen leisurely strolling the park with bags full of goods, including stained glass art, handmade bowties, tie dye clothing, handmade tissue box covers, bottle cap art and much more.

“It is wonderful to see the crafters come back because we put our heart and soul into this and they are very appreciative and by them doing this we are able to give to some many charities,” Ms. Quilici said.

