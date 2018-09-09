Autism Beach Bash in Belmar cancelled Sept. 9

BELMAR—The 14th Annual Autism Beach Bash expected to take place at the Seventh Avenue Beach today has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The news was announced Sept. 9 on the Autism Family Services of New Jersey Facebook page early this morning.

“Regretfully we must cancel the 14th Annual Beach Bash due to unsafe conditions,” the post reads. “The beach has been officially closed.”

According to its website, the annual Beach Bash is hosted by Autism Family Services of New Jersey “for individuals and their families living with autism spectrum disorders.”

Held each September in the borough, the free event features many organized activities, a DJ, arts and crafts, informational vendors, lunch, beach games and more.

Also included in the day’s activities is a free surf camp featuring Surfer’s Healing.

“Regretfully we must cancel the surf camp on Monday, Sept.10, due to unsafe conditions as well,” another Facebook post reads. “The beach has been officially closed on Sunday and Monday.”

Organizers anticipated hosting hundreds of children and their families for a day of fun at the beach Sunday.

“On Sunday, Sept. 9 … we’ll host to close to 8,000 people on the beach,” Senior Vice President of the Resource Development of The Family Resource Network Jacqui Moskowitz said recently. “It is the largest event for the autism community in the entire state of New Jersey.”

