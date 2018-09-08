Wall opens football season with 44-0 win over Lakewood

The Wall football team started its season off with a 44-0 thrashing of Lakewood on Friday night.
The Crimson Knights got the crowd on its feet early with a blocked punt by Logan Peters that was recovered in the end zone by Connor Malloy.
Dylan Richey and Casey Larkin added touchdown runs while Ted Sharkey scored a touchdown on offense and defense for Wall in the blowout.
Lakewood could not get anything going against a strong Wall defense, which pitched its first shutout of the season.
The Knights will be put to the test next week in a clash with Jackson Memorial on the road, Friday at 7 p.m.
