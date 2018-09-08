Point Beach football team finds silver lining in loss

KEYPORT — Point Beach came close at times, but not close enough in a 14-0 loss against National rival, Keyport at Mike Ciccotelli Field on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Whether it was the defense being unable to hold Keyport on third down or the offense turning the ball over in Red Raiders territory, the Garnet Gulls struggled to finish plays.



“We are young and without experience, sometimes it is tough to finish and what you got to hope is two weeks from now, three weeks from now, we finish those drives,” Papalia said. “There was several times where we had a chance to go down and score, we didn’t do it. You can’t win if you are not finishing drives.”

Keyport quarterback Shykim Treadwell and senior running back Devin Wollner took full advantage of the team’s new triple-option offense under head coach Andy Carlstrom. The two combined for 169 of the Raiders 249 yards of total offense.

Beach’s arm tackles and inability to wrap up did not help its case either. Although the Gulls technique was lacking, Papalia never doubted their effort.

“What more can you ask? That team [Keyport] is a senior driven team, a lot of athletes, bigger than us, faster than us and we held them every single play of the game and we battled,” Papalia said. “To me, I can’t say enough about our kids.”

Beach’s defense gave Papalia another thing to be happy about. The defensive line forced three fumbles and recovered two of them, one from senior linemen Tristan White and one from junior cornerback Lance White.

“There’s obviously some negative things, there was two amazing players back there and could go to the next level if they want to,” senior A back/ defensive end, Matt Vinsko said. “There’s always work to be done, but I feel like we did a great job, just two plays we need to get down and keep going from there.”

Offensively, junior A back Liam Buday led the Gulls with 28 carries for 104 yards.

