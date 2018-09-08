Manasquan rallies for 42-28 win over Point Boro

The Manasquan football team answered three straight Point Pleasant Borough touchdowns with three straight touchdowns of its own to pull out a 42-28 victory against the Panthers on Friday.

The Warriors had fallen behind 28-21 late in the third quarter before a long pass from quarterback Ryan O’Leary to John Foreman sparked the Manasquan offense. O’Leary threw for over 100 yards in the Warriors’ victory.

Canyon Birch, who had three touchdowns and over 170 yards rushing would score for the Warriors to bring Manasquan within one point before the Warriors defense took over.

The Warriors defense, which struggled at times to stop the Point Borough triple option offense came up with two fumble recoveries and a fourth-down stop in three Panther drives in the second half to swing the momentum in Manasquan’s favor.

Rashid Tuddles, who had two touchdowns scored to give the Warriors the lead for good late in the third quarter, before a Birch touchdown in the fourth quarter added insurance.

Manasquan got a measure of revenge on the Panther after losing in the second round of the playoffs to Point Pleasant Borough last season.

The Warriors will face Neptune on Friday, while the Panthers host Colts Neck.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.