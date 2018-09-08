Brick Township defeats Memorial again in crosstown rivalry

BRICK — The Brick Township Dragons football team defeated crosstown rival Brick Memorial 30-7 for the sixth-straight year, leaving the Dragons Class of 2019 without a loss to the Mustangs during their high school years.

”Since flag football I’ve never lost to the gold and white and we weren’t going to let that happen today either,” senior quarterback Jimmy Leblo said.

Leblo finished the game with two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing, but it was the tenacious Dragons defense that stole the show.

The defense not only scored the first touchdown of the game, thanks to a forced fumble and then a scoop and score by Richie Tallmadge, but also recorded a a safety thanks to Dylan DeAlmeida and Jake Weatherspool, as well as two interceptions by Mike McGuigan.

“My eyes lit up,” Tallmadge said of his first varsity career touchdown. “We pride ourself on defense and our best offense is defense so anyway we can score we take it.”

”I knew our defense was going to be suffocating,” said Brick Head coach Len Zdanowicz, praising his team’s defense. ”The kids are just so smart, they play fast. It’s exactly what we thought we’d be up front and the whole defense.”

Jake Wynkoop also contributed to the Dragons offense, scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Anthony Prato who completed a touchdown pass to Leblo.

The home field Mustangs’ lone touchdown came off a quarterback keeper by Tyler Sindel in the third quarter.

Brick Township will continue their road games on Friday, Sept. 14, against St. John Vianney at 7 p.m.

Brick Memorial will face Freehold Boro on the road on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.

For more on this story, read read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.