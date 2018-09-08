Brick resident arrested for DUI after crashing into police car

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A township resident has been charged with DUI after a crash into a police cruiser resulted in the hospitalization of a local officer early Saturday morning.

According to a release on the Brick Township Police Department’s Facebook page, around 1:55 a.m. Sept. 8 , Officer Nicole Border was on scene in the area of Route 70 westbound, near Burnt Tavern Road, when the incident occurred.

Assisting with the investigation of another motor vehicle accident, Officer Border had just gotten back into her vehicle, parked on the shoulder of Route 70 with its overhead lights on, when a white Mazda 3 driven by Tamara Bailey, 46, crashed into the police cruiser.

Officer Borden was transported to Ocean Medical Center and later released, according to authorities.

According to the release, Ms. Bailey failed to move over to the adjacent lane of travel and has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, assault by auto, DUI refusal [or declining to submit to DUI tests], reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and failure to adhere to the state “Move Over Law.”

She was transported to the Ocean County Jail in Toms River, where she remained as of Saturday evening pending a detention hearing.

This incident came days after township police, along with neighboring law enforcement agencies, spent Labor Day weekend targeting and educating the public on the “Move Over Law,” which requires motorists to move over, if safe, or slow down when coming upon stopped emergency vehicles or other service vehicles on the side of the road.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.