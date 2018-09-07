Outpouring of support for Emma Mae as she returns home

POINT PLEASANT — Nearly a month after being critically injured in a hit-and-run, 14-year-old Emma Mae has returned home and is resting comfortably in the care of friends and family.

“She just got discharged, she is in outpatient therapy,” her mother, Stephanie Gnolfo, said in an interview Sept. 5.

On Wednesday, Emma Mae would have begun her freshman year at Point Pleasant Borough High School.

While her mother said doctors haven’t given the all-clear to return yet, members of the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce recently gave Emma Mae a nice surprise to lift her spirits.

During Point Pleasant Give Back Day Saturday, Aug. 24, local businesses and community members came together to draw attention to all the borough has to offer, while helping to support the local teen cheerleader.

The first annual Give Back Day Saturday, where the outside of participating businesses featured black and gold balloons for the Panther, raised $15,153 to support Emma Mae and her family during her recovery.

“She is going to love this,” Ms. Gnolfo said, visibly touched by the amount presented by chamber members Wednesday.

“This is going to go on her wall,” she said of a supersized check presented by members of the chamber. “It is so cool.”

