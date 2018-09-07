Longboard Classic surfs into Bay Head Sept. 8

BAY HEAD — Surfers from across the state will come together Saturday to hit the waves and remember a longtime shore native who left his imprint on the surfing community.

The Kenny Tooker Long- board Classic, currently in its 12th year, celebrates the life of the shore native Sept. 8 at Karge Street Beach, one of his favorite surfing spots.

“It has definitely grown,” said Kristine Tooker, who founded the event in honor of her late husband.

“There seems to be more people every year, they are surfing in the contest or coming out to support us and buy T-shirts and raffle tickets, we get great donations from local businesses and people, which is awesome.”

The Kenny Tooker Long- board Classic was founded after Mr. Tooker, a lifelong resident of Point Pleasant, passed away in 2006 after a battle with cancer.

Registration for the event starts at 7:30 a.m., with the contest starting at 8:30 a.m.

According to Ms. Tooker, the event will take place rain or shine, but could be moved to Sunday, Sept. 9, depending on surf conditions.

The entry fee for the event is $35 and includes a special edition Longboard Classic T-shirt.

“I knew him and knew his wife and a bunch of his friends, we would surf together once in awhile, a very nice guy,” said Eric Beyer, owner of Beach House Classic Boardshop, which sponsors the event each year.

“The first year we had a paddle-out for Kenny and then decided to run a contest and I just stepped up and said that I would help them run it.