MANASQUAN — The Glimmer Glass Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, for preventative maintenance.

According to an alert from the Manasquan Office of Emergency Management, the bridge will be closed for vehicular and pedestrian traffic, but will remain open for vessel traffic during that time.

The bridge will be in an “up” position at that time, the alert states.