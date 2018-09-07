County hires firm to investigate storm flooding in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP- Weeks after flooding inundated homes and displaced residents of the Greenbriar I community, questions continue about whether a new parkway exit and connecting roadway worsened flood conditions.

Under pressure from residents and elected officials, the Ocean County Engineering Department has hired an independent consultant to determine if drainage on Burrsville Road and the Exit 91 Parkway interchange may have worsened flooding that occurred Aug. 13.

“We have a consultant that is looking into the area, not just of Exit 91, but generally that whole area where the flooding occurred to see where the issues are,” Ocean County Engineer John Ernst told The Ocean Star Wednesday.

Storm Water Management Consulting LLC, Ringoes, is conducting the investigation, according to Mr. Ernst.

On Aug. 13, severe rain storms affected more than 180 homes throughout the township. The worst affected was the Greenbriar I adult community, in which 105 homes were damaged and over 60 residents had to be evacuated by boat.

The area the county is investigating is located behind the Greenbriar I community.

The county engineering department had conducted a preliminary evaluation of the area finding the interchange and Burrsville Road had no impact on the flooding.

“A major contributor was that it was 8 inches of rain in a short period of time and the drainage systems aren’t designed for that intense of a storm,” Mr. Ernst said at the time.

“We’re looking at all possibilities there, so nothing is off the table.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.