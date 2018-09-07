Coach Staub and Point Boro Panthers reload for 2018

POINT BORO — Point Boro football is looking for a fast start in its new era under head coach Brian Staub.

The Panthers are coming off an 11-1 season, which included a third consecutive B South title and the first NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II championship appearance since 2005.

The entire Boro team has a lot of new faces due to graduation, but it is a challenge the team is ready to take on.

“They really are picking up the offensive and defensive schemes fast, we are trying to lead off where we were last year and in terms of last year to this year, we are ahead of schedule with the install and stuff like that,” Staub said. “These seniors have been in these systems for three years now, so the fact that they are familiar with it has paid off so far, but that will be proven on Friday night.”

Boro welcomes a senior class of 23 players, most of whom were not on the offense last season. The offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, Staub is assigning new roles to the Panthers triple-option threat.

Senior Garrett Romer, the team’s leading defensive player with 87 tackles last year, will command the offense at quarterback. Seniors Kyle Komanitsky and Scott Franceschini are the only returning starters on the offense that averaged 32.5 yards a game last season, the seventh best among the Shore Conference.

