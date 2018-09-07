Brick Township football leans on senior experience

BRICK — The Brick Township football team is ready for the upcoming 2018-2019 season as they play in their season opener, tomorrow morning at Brick Memorial, with an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Last season, the Dragons were plagued by injuries to key players and found the same early this year after starting running back, senior Joe Carchio, injured his knee during a preseason scrimmage. Expected to make a return as soon as possible, according to head coach Len Zdanowicz, the Dragons still have plenty to look forward to this season with seniors Jimmy Leblo and Cole Groschel leading the way on both sides of the ball.

Joining the pair of seniors are seven returning starters on defense and five returners on offense, which may create the perfect storm for the Dragons as they take on a new, tougher Shore Conference division, the Colonial.

Known for their tenacity on defense, Brick’s offense may overshadow their claim to fame, but the Dragons head coach feels their skill on both sides of the ball will be the perfect balance.

“The same kids that are back on offense are back on defense,” Zdanowicz said. “Hopefully all the guys can stay healthy but we are still going to be a hard-nosed defensive team that we always are and hopefully be mistake-free on offense and grind out some more wins this year.”

