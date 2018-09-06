Game day specials fit for a football player

It seems to be almost impossible to cheer on your favorite football team without indulging in great game day drink specials paired with food menus to match. These bars are no strangers to that notion and have carefully crafted game day menus featuring discounted appetizers, pizza and pitcher deals and so much more. Don’t miss out on the best places to score the best deals this football season. Your stomach and your wallet will thank you.

GRAB SOME GAME DAY GRUB FIT FOR A FAN-ATIC

BAR ANTICIPATION

Enjoy a full Football Menu fit for a lineman offered all day long with a pregame brunch menu beginning at 10 a.m. and a free buffet in the afternoon. Drink specials include $2.50 Miller Lite pints, $3 Miller Lite bottles, $6.50 Miller Lite pitchers and $4 Corona & Corona Lights.

703 16th Ave., Lake Como

bar-a.com

McGILLICUDDY’S TAP HOUSE

Don’t miss out on regular season game specials, a $5 food menu, $6 Bud Light pitchers all day, $6 Double Vodka Gin & Rum drinks, $6 house wines and $5 shot specials every week. The 11 a.m. to noon pregame features $6 Double Bloodys, Mimosas and Screwdrivers and $5 breakfast sandwiches.

601 Main St., Loch Arbour

mcgillicuddystaphouse.com

SIMKO’S BAR & GRILL

Featuring $3 pints, $5 Tito’s, Beer Bucket Specials and a $5 Food Menu with over 20 items, in the bar area only.

1311 Rt. 35 South, Belmar & Neptune Border

simkosgrill.com

BEACON 70

Featuring 36 beers, great cocktails, game day platters, $10 Well Drink Pitchers, $10 Select Beer Pitchers, $10 Select Buckets and $18 Select Beer Towers. Free wings with every large pitcher or beer tower. Enjoy a Sunday brunch buffet, brunch cocktails and a build-your-own Tito’s Vodka Bloody Mary Bar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

799 Rt. 70, Brick

beacon70.com

MARLINS

Enjoy $3 Bud and Bud Light Aluminum pints, $9 pitchers, $13 towers, $10 baskets of wings and $9 large plain pies.

1901 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach

marlinsnj.com

MOORE’S TAVERN & SPORTS BAR

Featuring $2.50 Bud Light, Coors Light and Miller Lite drafts, $2.75 Yuengling and Budweiser drafts, domestic beer bottles, $4 well drinks and wine varieties, $5 Sangria and a discounted apps menu during all Monday, Thursday and Sunday NFL games.

402 W Main St., Freehold

moorestavern.com

DUKE’S TAVERN & TAP

Featuring a Pro Football food menu, $2 Miller Lite or Bud Light pints, $2.50 Miller Lite, Bud or Bud Light bottles, $3 Yuengling pints, $5 house wines, $5 Tito’s & Stateside mixes, $5 Shooters – Green Tea, Fireball, Jager and Cuervo Gold, $8 Buckets of Rolling Rocks or Bud Nips. Enjoy combos such as a large pizza and domestic pitcher for $20 and 12 wings and a domestic pitcher for $18.

410 Broadway, Point Pleasant Beach

dukestavernandtap.com

THE IVY LEAGUE & CHAPTER HOUSE BAR & GRILL

Enjoy pre-game Bud and Bud Light bottles specials from noon to 2 p.m. Featuring Hangover Sandwiches on Sundays, $2.50 Bud and Bud Light drafts, $3 Bud and Bud Light bottles as well as food specials and Game Time Menu at the bar and bar tables only.

Route 9 North, Howell, ivyleaguegrill.com

Route 9, Howell, chapterhousenj.com

BUM ROGERS

Featuring great food specials, $2 Bud and Bud Light drafts and $3 Heineken and Heineken Light drafts.

2207 S. Central Avenue, Seaside Park

bumrogerstavern.com

MJS

Enjoy a brand new NFL Gameday Food Menu featuring wings, MJ’s signature “Firecracker” sauce on crispy shrimp, calamari or wings, Cheeseburger Pizza, sandwiches, dips and bites, tots & The Good Stuff! Don’t forget MJ’s is home of the $2 Miller Lite draft.

1213 Sycamore Avenue, Tinton Falls

845 Route 34, Matawan

1005 Route 35 N, Middletown

3205 Route 66 West, Neptune

19 Summerhill Road, Spotswood

905 Bay Blvd., Bayville

mjsrestaurant.com

HEADLINER

Your NFL headquarters with all the games available and specials including $2 Bud Light drafts and Happy Hour All Day, Special Reduced Price Sunday Football Menu featuring Gourmet Coal -Fired Pizzas, Traditional & Coal-Fired Wings, Sliders, Nachos and all of your favorite football munchies.

1401 Rt. 35 South, Neptune

theheadliner.com

THE CABIN

Featuring half-price Pizza and a $5 App Menu from noon to 6 p.m. every Sunday. Enjoy $2 Bud Light drafts, $2.50 Domestic drafts, $3 Domestic bottles and $4 Heineken and Heineken Lights.

984 Route 33, Freehold

thecabinrestaurant.net

FRANKIE’S BAR & GRILL AND ROD’S OLDE IRISH TAVERN

Watch all your NFL games at both locations as well as a full food menu and drink specials.

414 Richmond Ave., Point Pleasant Beach

frankiesbarandgrille.com

507 Washington Blvd., Sea Girt

rodstavern.com

ST. STEPHEN’S GREEN

Featuring a taste of the Irish with delicious fare as well as a large beer selection and beer and drink specials to accompany your Sunday football games.

2031 Highway 71, Spring Lake Heights

ssgpub.com

REEF & BARREL

Featuring Sunday Football with draft beer specials, fresh squeezed drinks, Bloody Marys and half-price wings.

Rt. 71 and Sea Girt Avenue, Manasquan

reefandbarrel.com

THE BROADWAY BAR & GRILL

Featuring NFL games with a wide selection of beers, drinks and a full food menu including burgers from behind the bar.

106 Randall Ave., Point Pleasant Beach

PETE & ELDA’S

Enjoy Night Owl Specials during Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the bar only with $3 Miller Lites, Coors Lights and Bud pints, $3.75 Craft Imports and $3.75 Well Drinks. Featuring a Late Night Bites menu with $4.50 Bar Pie Plain, $7.99 Wings, $4.99 1/4 Burger and Fries and $5.99 Fried Calamari.

93 Summit Ave., Neptune City

peteandeldas.com

LEGGETT’S SAND BAR

Featuring $2.75 Bud and Bud Lights, $5 Tito’s Vodka mixed drinks and $4 Bloody Marys and Mimosas from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy pie, wings and pitcher specials.

217 First Ave., Manasquan

leggetts.us

THE SALTY WHALE

Watch every NFL game and enjoy a full selection of beer and even wine on tap, drinks and a full food menu.

390 E Main St., Manasquan

thesaltywhale.com

AMENDMENT 21

Football features 50-cent wings during all games, $2 PBR cans, $3 Bud and Bud Light cans, $4 20 oz. Victory Lager and $6 32 oz. Yuenglings.

521 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach

amendmenttwentyone.com

RIVER ROCK

Enjoy $5 apps every game along with drink specials.

1600 Route 70, Brick

riverrockbricknj.com