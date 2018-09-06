Annual Italian Festival is planned for Sept. 29

SPRING LAKE — The annual Italian Festival will return to Spring Lake this year on Saturday, Sept. 29. Morris Avenue will be closed to traffic for a day of live music, an Italian food court, a wine and beer garden, children’s attractions and more.

The festival, one of the biggest fall attractions in the borough each year, will include live music by Dominique and Julian, as well as children’s attractions including face painting, balloon twisting and a petting zoo.

Ellen Manger, of the Greater Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce, said after the success of the festival last year, there will be the addition of Italian entertainer “Uncle Floyd” Vivino this year.

“We think [he] takes the festival to another level. It’s going to be great fun,” she said.

His shows aired in the New York and New Jersey markets for 24 years from 1974 to 1998, a news release states, and he is a musician but first and foremost, a comedian. His performance will begin at 4 p.m. on the Morris Avenue stage.

Also new to the festival this year will be the addition of a mime, which the release states is a “staple at festivals in Italy.”

