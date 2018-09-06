The 2018 Monster Belmar Pro, presented by Eastern Lines, hits the surf and sand of Belmar beach between 16th and 18th avenues on Friday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 9, with a full weekend of surfing, music and celebrations, a perfect start for locals summer.

BELMAR PRO

An annual event, surfers and fans look forward to the weekend after Labor Day to spend the weekend on the beach catching good vibes and good waves for those in the ocean. Although last year the contest was deemed the Belmar Invitational, this year is its fifteenth year and it’s back to the Belmar Pro.

“We decided to go back to the Belmar Pro,” said Don Tarrant, owner of Eastern Lines and the event coordinator for the contest. We have Monster as the primary sponsor of the contest this year so it’s technically the 2018 Monster Belmar Pro.”

Monster Energy Drink joined the Belmar Pro as a sponsor for the first time in 2017 bringing the brand’s marketing team and a 40-foot inflatable Monster can to the beach.

“They came on last year as a smaller sponsor and they were really excited with the way the contest went and the response, so they decided to put in some more money this year and go in a little bigger, put a little more into it,” explained Tarrant.

The contest is broken up into the following categories: Pro Mens Division sponsored by Fins, Pro Womens Division sponsored by Playa Bowls, Pro Longboard, Pro Masters and the SRH Pro Legends.

The contest brings not only surfers from all over the state, but surfers from all over the country. This year Belmar local and annual competitor Brian Dalton who will compete in the SRH Pro is Legends is featured on the Belmar Pro poster.

“Brian, I’ve sponsored him at the shop since he was a kid,” said Tarrant. Today, he’s one of my good friends. He’s probably one of the best surfers in Belmar …”

Another New Jersey surfer who will be competing in the event again this year is Dean Randazzo. “You know he’s pretty much the godfather of Pro surfing in New Jersey,” said Tarrant.

As in years prior, the contest is far from short of competitors coming from outside the state to check out the East Coast surf.

“And we have surfers pretty much from all over the US,” he said. “We have competitors from Hawaii. We have competitors from the Caribbean. And we even have a competitor this year from France.”

While competitors from across the country and the Caribbean are common for the contest, this year will be the first time in contest history that a competitor is coming from Europe.

“Yeah so that’s kind of cool,” said Tarrant. “And they get really good surf in France, but we haven’t had anybody from Europe compete in the event before, so that was kind of a little unique,” he added with a laugh.

MORE THAN A SURF CONTEST

In addition to plenty of surf and all things good vibes, the Belmar Pro brings about a weekend full of music and parties to celebrate the annual event.

The weekend will kickoff with a party on Friday night at Belmar’s Beach Haus Brewery beginning at 8 p.m. The party will include live music by Predator Dub Assassins, raffles and beer specials.

There will be live music during the contest on Saturday and Sunday on the boardwalk beginning around 11 a.m. The official Belmar Pro Party will be held at The Columns in Avon-by-the-Sea on Saturday night also beginning at 8 p.m. Old Bottom Turns will be providing live music at the official party.

Both parties are completely open to the public and not limited to just competitors so feel free to join in on all the fun. The weekend event also includes a Vendor Village for fans and competitors to enjoy.

Coffee Surf Co. is dedicated to “putting adventure in every cup!” with its original location inside Playa Bowls on Ocean Ave. in Belmar and will be on hand during the contest. The Coffee Surf Co. Coffee Truck and Lucy’s Lemonade will be at the contest on both Saturday and Sunday.

“I’ve been involved with the pro since day one with Don,” said Barry Peterson, owner of Coffee Surf Co. “We played with our band, Barry and the Penetrators, and I ran the surf shop while organizing events.”

This year Peterson looks forward to fueling up everyone at the concert with his coffee truck on hand.

“We’ve always had some type of involvement in the Pro and we can’t wait to bring our cold brew to everyone,” he said. “We love the Belmar Pro for its hometown feel and the good vibes of the whole community coming together.”

Come together with the community during this year’s Belmar Pro and celebrate good vibes, good waves and the ever anticipated start to local summer.