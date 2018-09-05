Four sea turtles return to sea off Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — With crowds of people standing on the beach to cheer them on, four rescued sea turtles were released back into the ocean Wednesday.

Over 100 people lined the beach off Water Street to witness the second sea turtle release in New Jersey by Sea Turtle Rescue.

“The crowd has tripled in size since last year and we’re really excited to be a part of today. I think it says everything that Point Pleasant Beach was chosen to host this release. Everyone is excited to see these turtles healthy and going back in the water,” Mayor Stephen Reid said.

Three juvenile Kemp’s Ridley Turtles, an endangered species, were released first. Glacier, who had a broken fin when recovered at Sandy Hook, was a little hesitant to start, but once he hit the water he was off.

Junior and Shellbie were both brought to Sea Turtle Rescue from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, after a mass stranding event involving 400 turtles in need of rescue, and were quick to join Glacier in the water.

“The Kemp’s Ridleys were really important because they are endangered and seeing them go back into their habitat will hopefully help protect that species,” said Cindy Claus, director at Jenkinson’s Aquarium, who helped orchestrate the event.

The largest of all the turtles was Tammie, a 235-pound Loggerhead turtle at approximately 40 years old. She was recovered off Cape May by the United States Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson in June 2017.

“She had over 38 pounds of barnacles, mussels and mud growing on her shell … an internal infection and six propeller cuts on her carapace, top shell,” a news release from Sea Turtle Rescue reads.

Sea Turtle Rescue, a nonprofit rehabilitation center located at the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, rehabilitated the turtles.

Co-Executive Officer of Sea Turtle Rescue Brandi Biehl said, “After over a year in rehabilitation, this turtle and all of the turtles getting released take a piece of my heart with them on their journey.”

