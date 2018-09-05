Edith M. Zuber

Edith M. Zuber, née Milligan, passed away at Ocean County Medical Center in Brick, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
 
She was 88 years old.

She is survived by her four children, Elisa A. Zuber-Sharkey, of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Amy R. Zuber, of Manasquan,  Joseph M. Zuber [Chris Howe], of Larchmont, New York