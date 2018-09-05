Avon and Bradley Beach to resume local mail delivery operations

The USPS moved mail delivery operations away from the two local post offices — Avon’s to Belmar in 2011 and Bradley Beach in 2013, prompting some residents to seek the intervention of U.S. Rep. Chris Smith [R-4].

Among them was Thomas Coan, of Bradley Beach, who said that after the switch, he would often find his mail showing up at his neighbors’ houses.

“It’s not only a service issue, this is an identity theft issue,” said Mr. Coan, “because this mail is flying all over the place and people are getting their neighbors’ mail or mail from other jurisdictions.”

