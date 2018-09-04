Norman “Ward” Miles

Norman “Ward” Miles , 84, of West Belmar,  peacefully passed away with his family at his side on Sep. 1, 2018 after a difficult and brave battle with illness over the last year.
 
Born in Newark to Norman R. and Lillian Miles, he moved with his family to West Belmar at the age of