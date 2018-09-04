Lake Riviera Middle School given all clear for mold

BRICK TOWNSHIP- The Brick Township Public Schools district has announced that mold found in six classrooms at Lake Riviera Middle School has been remediated.

According to a letter dated Aug. 31 from Richard Lynch, of Environmental Safety Management Corp., the contractor hired by the district to remediate the mold, tests taken on Aug. 28 and Aug. 31 have shown that mold levels in the building were at lower levels than in the outdoors. The letter was posted on the district website.

“Based upon all of the above, it is my professional opinion that airborne mold levels in Lake

Riviera School are within normal ranges,” Mr. Lynch said.

“We have provided instructions directly to Lake Riviera facilities staff for final preparation for teacher arrival next week.”

On Aug. 27, the custodial staff at the building, located on Beaverson Blvd., discovered the presence of mold in several classrooms in the building’s 100 wing.

Lake Riviera is the second district school where mold was discovered. Mold was discovered in several classrooms at Emma Havens Young Elementary School on Drum Point Road on Aug. 22, and has since been remediated.

