Memorial football wins big against Central

BAYVILLE- The Brick Memorial football team opened up the season with a 49-0 road win over Central Regional Friday night.

The Mustangs were strong on both sides of the ball with four different players scoring. Leading the way was senior quarterback Tyler Sindel with two long touchdown runs, one for 18 and the other a 50-yard dash, finishing with 98 total yards off nine carries.

“I thought I was going to have to pitch it but within a second [the hole] opened up and I had to hit it,” Sindel said of his first touchdown.

”The one I really remember is the second one. Just running and figuring out how to go in between everybody and I hit a point where I was runny into my own player.

”I thought I was going to be caught but I just ran to the pylon like I was taught since I was a kid. It was pretty cool.”

Ja Billingsley also had a strong day with his first start at A Back since replacing former Mustang Tony Thorpe, recording two touchdowns and an interception on the day.

“Like Coach [Walt Currie] said the other day, I don’t need to be Tony Thorpe, I just need to be Ja Billingsley and that’s what I feel I did today,” the senior said.

”I feel like I can do better but I had a pretty good night.”

The Mustangs are now 1-0 heading into their Week 1 game, and home opener, against crosstown rival Brick Township Dragons on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m.

” Tonight feels awesome and we’re going in with a win under our belt tonight and we’re looking to make it two,” Billingsley said.