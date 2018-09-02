Back-to-School Bash brings families out to Allaire Village

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Historic Village at Allaire State Park filled with families on Saturday to mark the end of summer while welcoming in the upcoming school year.

The perfect weather on Sept. 1 and the wide array of offered activities brought out about a thousand people to the Allaire’s Back-to-School Bash, according to Hance Sitkus, executive director for the Historic Village at Allaire.

“You could come here, you could learn all about the 1830’s,” said Mr. Sitkus. “You could learn the history, but more importantly you could come out here if you’re interested in Batman, Superman, and Star Wars.”

The bash offered over 25 different activities including costumed characters, free glitter tattoos, crafts, history stations, teacher information stations, live music from Clarizio’s Music Center of Point Pleasant and live animals from Allaire Community Farms.

The event also brought out local and regional departments like New Jersey State Park Police, Howell Police Department, and South Wall Fire Department.

“It’s really about what Allaire is,” said Mr. Sitkus. “We’re really about community involvement. We wanted to bring families, get them involved with the community here at Allaire, not only what we do with history, but also bring in some of the external things from local towns.”

