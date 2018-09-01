Second phase of dune project underway in Mantoloking

Mantoloking — Work on the second half of the federal beach replenishment project in Mantoloking has begun. The return of the was foreshadowed by an outfall pipe on the beachfront on Lyman Avenue.

“I am sure that some of you have seen that the pipe is back, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is back,” Council President Lance White said at the council meeting this week.

He added the lifeguard stand on Lyman Avenue has been moved to prepare for the second half of the project.

“This is going to be between a 60- to 80-day job. … We’ll be finished with the entire town at the end of the 60- to 80-day period.”

The federal Manasquan Inlet to Barnegat Inlet Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project calls for dunes to be built to an elevation of 22 feet and beaches will be constructed from 100 feet to 300 feet wide and to an elevation of 8.5 feet, according to the Army Corps.

According to the U.S. Army Corps website, construction began on Lyman Avenue around Aug. 25.

Currently, according to ACE, the plan is to pump sand onto the beach south of Lyman Street and then north. The project is expected to be underway throughl November.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.