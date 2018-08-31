Work to begin Sept. 5 on Broadway bridge repairs

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Emergency repairs will begin Wednesday, Sept. 5, to the Broadway bridge spanning Cook’s Creek in the borough.

At the end of the day Sept. 4, traffic will be closed off in one of the two westbound lanes of the bridge while repairs are made.

During this time, the three-ton weight limit that is currently in place will remain.

“The emergency repairs consist of shoring up some of the bridge’s 56 wood pilings. A bi-annual state inspection of the bridge showed that six of the pilings needed emergency repair due to deterioration and several others required repair within three months,” according to a news release from Ocean County.

“We responded to the state’s report immediately, first, by lowering the weight limit on the span and also securing a contractor that could do the work,” Ocean County Freeholder John P. Kelly, who serves as liaison to the Ocean County Engineering Department, said in the news release. “We have been closely working with borough officials to keep them informed of our progress”

Vehicles that meet the weight limit can continue to traffic the bridge, while a separate route has been established for other traffic using Baltimore Avenue to Arnold Avenue to Ocean Avenue.

