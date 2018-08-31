MS-13 gang member arrested in Brick is deported, ICE says

BRICK TOWNSHIP — In June of last year Melvin Isaac Martinez-Guevara, 25, was arrested in Brick as part of a traffic stop.

On Friday, Mr. Martinez-Guevara, who according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] is a member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, commonly known as MS-13, was deported to El Salvador to face criminal conspiracy charges in that country.

“This individual, a known member of the murderous Mara Salvatrucha gang, entered the country illegally, already being wanted in his home country for criminal conspiracy,” said John Tsoukaris, field office director of ERO Newark. “The brave men and women of ICE have once again removed a dangerous criminal from the community.”

Mr. Martinez-Guevara was removed from the U.S. on Friday, Aug. 24 by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations unit. According to ICE, Mr. Martinez-Guevara “unlawfully” entered the United States, although it it not known when and where he entered.

