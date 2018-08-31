Memorial for environmental advocate held at park he helped preserve

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Years ago, Alexander “Greg” Auriemma fought to keep the plot of land now known as Traders Cove Marina from becoming a housing development.

On Monday, more than one year after this death, his friends, family and fellow environmentalists held a memorial service for him and planted a tree in his honor.

“This is a place that he put a lot of his heart and being into to protect, so this is the perfect place,” Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club said Aug. 27.

“As everyone comes here to enjoy this marina and park, they should realize that this happened because people fought to save it, and Greg was one of those people.”

Last July, Mr. Auriemma, who was a Brick resident and chair of the Sierra Club’s Ocean County Chapter, went on a solo hiking trip in the White Mountains in New Hampshire.

He had planned the trip as a celebration for the progress of his treatment for brain cancer going better than expected.

Later that month, his body was found in an empty river bed 5 miles from his campsite. He died at the age of 63.

Dozens of local environmentalists congregated behind the boathouse at Traders Cove Marina at the spot where a tree was planted in Mr. Auriemma’s honor.

Friends and family spoke to his passion for environmental issues, his Friday afternoon phone calls and his get-it-done attitude.

Even from a young age, according to his family, Mr. Auriemma had always maintained a certain conviction.

