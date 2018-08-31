Mail delivery to resume from Bradley Beach, Avon post offices

BRADLEY BEACH — U.S. Rep. Chris Smith has announced that mail delivery will resume operations from the Avon-by-the-Sea and Bradley Beach post offices, “with the goal of having the locally-managed mail delivery in place by the holiday rush.”

The United States Postal Service [USPS] had moved mail delivery operations away from the two local post offices — Avon’s to Belmar in 2011 and Bradley Beach in 2013 — a move that displeased residents in both boroughs.

According to a press release issued by Rep. Smith’s office on Thursday, “he has been successful in convincing the United States Postal Service [USPS] to resume mail delivery operations” at both sites. The release included a statement from the congressman, calling the 2011 and 2013 moves “a so-called cost-effective mechanism that has proven unworkable and resulted in mail delivery chaos for residents of Bradley Beach and Avon.”

He said he had been assured by postal officials that the resumption of delivery service from both offices will ‘dramatically improve’ delivery, and help earn back the confidence of postal customers.”

