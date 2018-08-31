Loughran Point Park restoration is underway

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough is welcoming the familiar sounds of construction on Inlet Drive as work begins on restoring and improving Loughran Point Park.

Dedicated to the memory of the late, long-serving councilman Thomas F.K. Loughran, the park is slated to receive various improvements that will maximize the public’s access to the park located at the Manasquan River Inlet.

“We’re very excited about the improvements coming to Loughran Point Park from the gazebo and the Fishermen’s Memorial, installation of the new playground and everything else,” said Mayor Stephen Reid.

One feature to be replicated is a marker dedicating the park to its namesake.

A plaque dedicating the area to Councilman Loughran that formerly stood at the park read, “Dedicated to the memory of Councilman Thomas F.K. Loughran, a strong advocate of the public’s right of free access to the waterfront.”

According to the mayor and Borough Administrator Christine Riehl, a similar sign will be restored to the park.

“There will be a sign similar to the one that used to be there for Loughran Point,” Ms. Riehl said.

Mayor Reid added, “There will be a sign dedicating the park to Mr. Loughran like there was in the past. He was a great man and we’re not going to change the name of the park, we’re looking to just make it better for everyone.”

