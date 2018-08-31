Back to School Bash at Allaire State Park

WALL TOWNSHIP – Star Wars costumed characters, Belle, Elsa and Batman will greet children at the Back to School Bash at the Historic Village at Allaire from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1.

The event will feature a petting zoo, live music, glitter tattoos, history stations and teacher-information stations. Touch-a-truck will include a school bus, ATV, humvee and a firetruck. At 1 p.m., a State Police helicopter will land on the show field.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Age 3 and under are free. Click “events” at allairevillage.org for tickets. Allaire State Park is located at 4265 Atlantic Ave.

